Macy's (NYSE:M) goes to trial on Feb. 19 in an effort to prevent Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia...
Jan. 04, 2013 7:13 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)M, SQBGQBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Macy's (NYSE:M) goes to trial on Feb. 19 in an effort to prevent Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO) from selling merchandise in certain categories in J.C. Penney stores. In July the judge in the case granted Macy's an injunction temporarily preventing Martha Stewart Living from selling particular J.C. Penney products.