Macy's (NYSE:M) goes to trial on Feb. 19 in an effort to prevent Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia...

Jan. 04, 2013 7:13 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)M, SQBGQBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Macy's (NYSE:M) goes to trial on Feb. 19 in an effort to prevent Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO) from selling merchandise in certain categories in J.C. Penney stores. In July the judge in the case granted Macy's an injunction temporarily preventing Martha Stewart Living from selling particular J.C. Penney products.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.