Jan. 04, 2013 8:09 AM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR)KWT-OLD, SPWRBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor4 Comments
First Solar is cut to Sell at Raymond James, with analyst Pavel Molchanov calling the recent big move in the stock (and solar overall) "another solar junk rally." It's a carbon copy of last year's surge around this time, he says. "Here is how that movie ended: The index ended down 33% for the year." FSLR -3.3% premarket.
