Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is in talks to sell more than $300B in mortgage servicing rights, reports Reuters. The usual suspects: Ocwen (NYSE:OCN), Nationstar (NYSE:NSM), and Walter Investment (WAC) are among the firms angling for a piece. All 3 have jumped nicely higher in the last few minutes.
