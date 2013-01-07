More on the BofA (NYSE:BAC) settlement: As rumored late Friday, the bank has sold the servicing...

Jan. 07, 2013 7:49 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)BAC, NSMBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
More on the BofA (NYSE:BAC) settlement: As rumored late Friday, the bank has sold the servicing rights on 2M mortgage loans with UPB of $306B. The winner looks to be Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) which says it has acquired $215B of the loans. Shares +1.7% premarket.  A Nationstar competitor, Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) -0.4% premarket.
