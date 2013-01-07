This just in: In a solid environment for real estate, mortgage servicing is a good business....

This just in: In a solid environment for real estate, mortgage servicing is a good business. Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) is now +19.6% premarket on its acquisition of $215B in MSRs from Bank of America. The company also gained 6% late Friday on rumor of the deal. Walter Investment (WAC) - which got a $93B slice of the BofA sale - +4.5% premarket after a 4.4% jump on Friday.
