Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) returns to about flat after a 3% premarket pop on the Fannie Mae settlement. The deal (along with the foreclosure-abuse settlement) looks to have wiped out Q4 earnings - by itself not a worry, but it what if it jeopardizes the bank's effort to get the Fed to allow larger capital returns in 2013?
