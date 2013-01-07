More on Intel: As rumors of an Intel TV service run amok, the company is announcing a...

Jan. 07, 2013 4:59 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)CSCO, ARRS, AVGO, STM, ATML, CY, CMCSABy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
More on Intel: As rumors of an Intel TV service run amok, the company is announcing a partnership with Comcast to enable the viewing of live Xfinity TV content on Intel-based devices without a set-top box (possibly a negative for CSCO, ARRS, BRCM and STM), but with the help of an Intel Puma cable modem/gateway. Intel is also mandating ultrabooks based on its next-gen Haswell CPUs sport touchscreens and support its wireless display tech. That could be a positive for touchscreen controller vendors such as ATML, CY, and SYNA.
