Walter Investment (WAC) expects to earn $55M-$60M in EBITDA this year from the $93B UPB portfolio it purchased from Bank of America yesterday. The company had $60.3M in EBITDA in its most recent quarter. The company continues to look for acquisitions, EVP Denmar Dixon tells conference-call listeners, and the pipeline for deals remains "robust."
|About: Ditech Holding Corporation (DHCP)|By: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor