Jan. 08, 2013 10:30 AM ETNuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NES)NESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Heckmann (HEK) is upgraded to Neutral from Sell by Ladenburg Thalmann, though the firm continues to see a challenged outlook. The slowdown in drilling activity in both dry gas and liquids-rich plays, along with the multi-year expansion in water services industry capacity, should place downward pressure on pricing and utilization for most of HEK's oilfield water services for the next several quarters.