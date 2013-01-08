Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is looking to sell mortgage servicing rights on another $100B in...

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is looking to sell mortgage servicing rights on another $100B in loans, reports Reuters. This follows yesterday's sale of $306B in MSRs that sent the buyers - Nationstar (NYSE:NSM) and Walter Investment (WAC) - racing higher. Perhaps it's Ocwen's (OCN +2%) turn to get a piece.
