Jan. 08, 2013 11:12 AM ET By: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is looking to sell mortgage servicing rights on another $100B in loans, reports Reuters. This follows yesterday's sale of $306B in MSRs that sent the buyers - Nationstar (NYSE:NSM) and Walter Investment (WAC) - racing higher. Perhaps it's Ocwen's (OCN +2%) turn to get a piece.