Jan. 08, 2013 2:52 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
The FTC has signed off on Priceline's (PCLN) $1.8B acquisition of Kayak (NASDAQ:KYAK). Though the combined clout of Priceline/Kayak in the online travel search/bookings space will be huge, the presence of competition from Expedia, Google, and others seems to have mollified regulators. Priceline has said Kayak will be run as an independent company led by its current management.