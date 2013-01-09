Garmin (GRMN -2.9%) slips after Goldman reports management stated at CES it expects its 2013 PND...

Jan. 09, 2013 11:26 AM ETGarmin Ltd. (GRMN)GRMNBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Garmin (GRMN -2.9%) slips after Goldman reports management stated at CES it expects its 2013 PND unit sales to decline at a rate in-line with the 15%-20% drop expected for the broader market. That's worse than Goldman's forecast for a 7% Garmin unit drop. Garmin has used CES to show off new Nuvi PND models and (more interestingly) the K2 automotive platform. K2 features, a 10" multi-touch PND/infotainment display, a 12" display that acts as an instrument cluster/notification center, steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth pairing. It probably won't come cheap.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.