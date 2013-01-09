Garmin (GRMN -2.9%) slips after Goldman reports management stated at CES it expects its 2013 PND...
Jan. 09, 2013 11:26 AM ETGarmin Ltd. (GRMN)GRMNBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Garmin (GRMN -2.9%) slips after Goldman reports management stated at CES it expects its 2013 PND unit sales to decline at a rate in-line with the 15%-20% drop expected for the broader market. That's worse than Goldman's forecast for a 7% Garmin unit drop. Garmin has used CES to show off new Nuvi PND models and (more interestingly) the K2 automotive platform. K2 features, a 10" multi-touch PND/infotainment display, a 12" display that acts as an instrument cluster/notification center, steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth pairing. It probably won't come cheap.