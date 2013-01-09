Sirius XM Radio (SIRI -0.2%) announces it ended 2012 with 23.9M subscribers, adding 2M net...

Sirius XM Radio (SIRI -0.2%) announces it ended 2012 with 23.9M subscribers, adding 2M net subscribers for the year. Looking forward, the company expects to see sales of $3.7B in 2013 and add another 1.4M subscribers. The company anticipates it will record EBITDA of over $1.1B during the year, and with free cash flow approaching $900M, more buybacks are anticipated.
