Jan. 09, 2013 1:40 PM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)SIRIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
Sirius XM Radio (SIRI -0.2%) announces it ended 2012 with 23.9M subscribers, adding 2M net subscribers for the year. Looking forward, the company expects to see sales of $3.7B in 2013 and add another 1.4M subscribers. The company anticipates it will record EBITDA of over $1.1B during the year, and with free cash flow approaching $900M, more buybacks are anticipated.