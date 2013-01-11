More on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Q4 earnings: The margin squeeze continues with net interest...
Jan. 11, 2013 8:19 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)WFCBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor2 Comments
More on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Q4 earnings: The margin squeeze continues with net interest income of $249M, -2% Y/Y thanks to a 10 bp decline to 3.56% in net interest margins. Net charge-offs of 1.05% of loans vs. 1.21 in Q3 were higher than otherwise thanks to just-issued OCC guidance. Tier 1 common equity ratio of 8.18% under Basel III. 42M shares repurchased in Q4. Shares -0.8% premarket. (PR)