May 06, 2011 3:39 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
Despite strong Q1 beats and upward Q2 guidance, Priceline (PCLN -2.7%) shares slump as Goldman Sachs cuts its rating to Neutral, asserting that the online travel agency will "decreasingly benefit from the dual tailwinds of market share gains and online hotel bookings penetration growth in Europe... we now see this deceleration coming earlier than we originally anticipated."