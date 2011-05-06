Despite strong Q1 beats and upward Q2 guidance, Priceline (PCLN -2.7%) shares slump as Goldman...

May 06, 2011 3:39 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
Despite strong Q1 beats and upward Q2 guidance, Priceline (PCLN -2.7%) shares slump as Goldman Sachs cuts its rating to Neutral, asserting that the online travel agency will "decreasingly benefit from the dual tailwinds of market share gains and online hotel bookings penetration growth in Europe... we now see this deceleration coming earlier than we originally anticipated."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.