Jan. 15, 2013 2:54 AM ETNatWest Group plc (NWG)NWGBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
RBS (NYSE:RBS) will reportedly have to pay up to £500M to settle charges that it tried to manipulate inter-bank interest rates such as Libor. As part of an "accountability probe," the bank may also fire two senior executives, and it intends to claw back payments to those involved in the alleged rigging and slash its bonus pool. The fine will add to the $1.5B and £290M that UBS and Barclays respectively have agreed to pay.