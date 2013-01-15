Anglo American Platinum (OTCQX:AAUKF), which produces 40% of global platinum, intends to suspend...
Jan. 15, 2013 3:07 AM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF)By: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor3 Comments
Anglo American Platinum (OTCQX:AAUKF), which produces 40% of global platinum, intends to suspend output at several mines in South Africa, sell its Union mines, cut 14,000 jobs and slash annual output by 400,000 ounces to 2.1-2.3M ounces. Most of the layoffs will come at Amplat's property in Rustenburg, a region where labor unrest left several dead last year. With its action, the firm hopes to return to profitability.