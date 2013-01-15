Given Imaging (GIVN) calls off its review of a sale of the company. Discount Investment - a...
Jan. 15, 2013 7:07 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)MDTBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Given Imaging (GIVN) calls off its review of a sale of the company. Discount Investment - a 45.5% owner of the company - informs the company it's looking to sell its stake. Shares -7.8% premarket to $16.79, but still above the $15 they were at prior to October's sale review announcement, and now have to contend with a major holder exiting. (PR)