May 16, 2011 By: Carl Surran
Part of Nasdaq's burden on the way to its biggest point and percentage drop in two months was internet stocks (HHH -4%), with AMZN, EBAY, YHOO and PCLN all down more than 3%. With no apparent catalyst, tech weakness may signal broader declines ahead: “It’s weak price activity, and not the kind of activity associated with a normal, healthy market.”