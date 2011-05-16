Part of Nasdaq's burden on the way to its biggest point and percentage drop in two months was...

May 16, 2011
Part of Nasdaq's burden on the way to its biggest point and percentage drop in two months was internet stocks (HHH -4%), with AMZN, EBAY, YHOO and PCLN all down more than 3%. With no apparent catalyst, tech weakness may signal broader declines ahead: “It’s weak price activity, and not the kind of activity associated with a normal, healthy market.”
