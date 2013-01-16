Energy bulls will continue to rely on Chinese growth to fuel rising prices, according to BP's...
Jan. 16, 2013 6:21 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
Energy bulls will continue to rely on Chinese growth to fuel rising prices, according to BP's latest look at global energy trends (also), as China's share of extra demand between 2011 and 2030 is forecast at 43%. But Liam Denning notes that China's model of breakneck investment in infrastructure is showing signs of strain, and not just in economic terms: Take a look at Beijing's horrible smog problem.