Jan. 17, 2013 4:52 AM ETDDBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor1 Comment
Dow Chemical (DOW) could have to pay damages of over $3B if it loses a trial in which it is accused of conspiring to fix the price of urethane chemicals, which are used in foam products, from at least 1999-2003. The plaintiffs are seeking $1B+, an amount that would be trebled under antitrust law. While Dow is going to court, other defendants settled, with Bayer, Huntsman and BASF paying a combined $149M.