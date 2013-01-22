Telik (OTCQB:TELK) says it's completed its End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for its MDS...

Jan. 22, 2013 5:39 PM ETTelik, Inc. (TELK)TELKBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
Telik (OTCQB:TELK) says it's completed its End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for its MDS treatment Telintra, with a preliminary agreement reached regarding the design of a Phase 3 trials. In order to focus its resources on the registration program, Telik has decided to stop further enrollment in its ongoing Phase 2 exploratory trials.
