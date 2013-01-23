Cree's (CREE +20.2%) big FQ2 beat and strong FQ3 guidance is fueling a rally in LED stocks....
Jan. 23, 2013 1:45 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLF, LEDS, AIXXF, VECO, RBCNBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor1 Comment
Cree's (CREE +20.2%) big FQ2 beat and strong FQ3 guidance is fueling a rally in LED stocks. SemiLEDs (LEDS +31.7%) is the biggest winner, but Aixtron (AIXG +7.9%), Veeco (VECO +4.6%), and (to a lesser extent) Rubicon (RBCN +1.3%) are also up. Piper has belatedly launched coverage on Cree with an Overweight, and Needham declares the report a validation of the company's vertical integration strategy. Cree noted on its earnings call LED pricing remains tough, but also forecast strong growth for its higher-margin SC3 products.