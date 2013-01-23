Cree's (CREE +20.2%) big FQ2 beat and strong FQ3 guidance is fueling a rally in LED stocks....

Jan. 23, 2013 1:45 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLF, LEDS, AIXXF, VECO, RBCNBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor1 Comment
Cree's (CREE +20.2%) big FQ2 beat and strong FQ3 guidance is fueling a rally in LED stocks. SemiLEDs (LEDS +31.7%) is the biggest winner, but Aixtron (AIXG +7.9%), Veeco (VECO +4.6%), and (to a lesser extent) Rubicon (RBCN +1.3%) are also up. Piper has belatedly launched coverage on Cree with an Overweight, and Needham declares the report a validation of the company's vertical integration strategy. Cree noted on its earnings call LED pricing remains tough, but also forecast strong growth for its higher-margin SC3 products.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.