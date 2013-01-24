Japanese exports fell a more than expected 5.8% in December, outpacing expectations for a 4.7%...

Jan. 23, 2013 7:41 PM ETBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor1 Comment
Japanese exports fell a more than expected 5.8% in December, outpacing expectations for a 4.7% dip, as shipments to China slipped again and even U.S.-bound exports shrank. Imports rose 1.9%, sending the trade deficit to ¥641.5B ($7.24B), which was also wider than economists forecast of ¥548.5B. Exports to China have declined recently over political tensions between the two nations, fell 15.8% in December, while those to the U.S. slipped 0.8%, the first decline in nearly 14 months. Exports to Western Europe fell 12.3%.
