Jan. 25, 2013 4:09 AM ETBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
The weak yen helps Tokyo shares close sharply higher as Asian shares trade mixed, while those in Europe mostly rise. "Investors are becoming more optimistic about the earnings prospects for Japanese exporters with the yen weakening so much," says strategist Masaru Hamasaki. Continued falling CPI will only have strengthened the case of those who want lots more easing. Japan +2.9%, Hong Kong -0.1%, China -0.5%, India +0.8%. EU Stoxx 50 +0.5% London flat, Paris +0.3%, Frankfurt +0.5%, Milan +0.6%, Madrid +0.3%.