A 5th-gen regular iPad (NASDAQ:AAPL) will launch in October and feature "virtually no left or...
Jan. 25, 2013 6:32 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor49 Comments
A 5th-gen regular iPad (NASDAQ:AAPL) will launch in October and feature "virtually no left or right bezels, and only enough space above and below the screen" to allow for a camera and home button, says iLounge, which has passed on accurate iRumors in the past. The info is generally in-line with a recent report from KGI Securities. iLounge also claims Apple is planning to launch an iPhone 5S sporting an improved camera this summer, and is developing a cheaper, plastic-bodied iPhone "with China Mobile in mind." An iPhone with a 4.7" display is said to be in "early prototyping stages."