A 5th-gen regular iPad (NASDAQ:AAPL) will launch in October and feature "virtually no left or...

Jan. 25, 2013 6:32 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor49 Comments
A 5th-gen regular iPad (NASDAQ:AAPL) will launch in October and feature "virtually no left or right bezels, and only enough space above and below the screen" to allow for a camera and home button, says iLounge, which has passed on accurate iRumors in the past. The info is generally in-line with a recent report from KGI Securities. iLounge also claims Apple is planning to launch an iPhone 5S sporting an improved camera this summer, and is developing a cheaper, plastic-bodied iPhone "with China Mobile in mind." An iPhone with a 4.7" display is said to be in "early prototyping stages."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.