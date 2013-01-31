Priceline (PCLN -2.4%) and Expedia (EXPE -1.6%) slide after Morgan Stanley's Scott Devitt...
Jan. 31, 2013 11:38 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNG, EXPE, GOOGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Priceline (PCLN -2.4%) and Expedia (EXPE -1.6%) slide after Morgan Stanley's Scott Devitt downgrades Priceline to Equalweight. Devitt sees Priceline posting a bookings CAGR of 19% over the next 3 years (down from 46% over the last 3) and also expects EBITDA margin to fall by 220 bps over this time. Tougher European competition from Expedia, Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) online travel efforts, rising travel search ad costs (good for Google), and a shift to mobile bookings (Priceline is better at monetizing PC activity) are also concerns.