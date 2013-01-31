Priceline (PCLN -2.4%) and Expedia (EXPE -1.6%) slide after Morgan Stanley's Scott Devitt...

Jan. 31, 2013 11:38 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNG, EXPE, GOOGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Priceline (PCLN -2.4%) and Expedia (EXPE -1.6%) slide after Morgan Stanley's Scott Devitt downgrades Priceline to Equalweight. Devitt sees Priceline posting a bookings CAGR of 19% over the next 3 years (down from 46% over the last 3) and also expects EBITDA margin to fall by 220 bps over this time. Tougher European competition from Expedia, Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) online travel efforts, rising travel search ad costs (good for Google), and a shift to mobile bookings (Priceline is better at monetizing PC activity) are also concerns.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.