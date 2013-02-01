Tesla Motors (TSLA +0.5%) makes an appearance on a brand perception poll conducted by Consumer...
Feb. 01, 2013 9:35 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor20 Comments
Tesla Motors (TSLA +0.5%) makes an appearance on a brand perception poll conducted by Consumer Reports, checking in at number ten on the list. It's a good sign for the automaker that even though the company is a bit of a political hot potato - on issues of quality, safety, performance, and design it's registering solid marks with consumers.