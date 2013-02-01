Tesla Motors (TSLA +0.5%) makes an appearance on a brand perception poll conducted by Consumer...

Feb. 01, 2013 9:35 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor20 Comments
Tesla Motors (TSLA +0.5%) makes an appearance on a brand perception poll conducted by Consumer Reports, checking in at number ten on the list. It's a good sign for the automaker that even though the company is a bit of a political hot potato - on issues of quality, safety, performance, and design it's registering solid marks with consumers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.