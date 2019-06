More on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): Q4 beats on all counts on double digit revenue growth. Net earnings rose 15% Y/Y, driven by strong sales of its HIV drugs. Complera/Eviplera sales surged to $117.8M from $19.7M a year earlier, while sales of Atripla and Truvada improved 6% and 12%, respectively. Shares +3% AH.