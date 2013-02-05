Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) +4.1% AH and Priceline (PCLN) +2.3% thanks to Expedia's Q4 report, which...
Feb. 05, 2013 5:46 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPE, BKNGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) +4.1% AH and Priceline (PCLN) +2.3% thanks to Expedia's Q4 report, which featured a strong revenue beat to go with a slight EPS miss. Gross bookings rose 19% Y/Y, matching Q3's growth. Hotel room nights +33% (27% in Q3), rates -3%. Air tickets +12% (boosted by VIA Travel acquisition), airfares +2%. Domestic bookings +11%, international +32% and now 44% of global bookings (42% in Q3). Costs/expenses +26%, a little above revenue growth. No shares repurchased. (PR)