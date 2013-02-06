ArcelorMittal's (MT +0.7%) Q4 earnings weren't anything to cheer about, but its outlook for...
Feb. 06, 2013 11:18 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)MTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
ArcelorMittal's (MT +0.7%) Q4 earnings weren't anything to cheer about, but its outlook for future steel demand offers hope that economic conditions are slowly improving. "We are seeing an improvement in terms of shipments in all markets," CFO Aditya Mittal says. Also, further shutdowns of European operations are unlikely, as European steel demand should slip only 1% in 2013 vs. 2012's 8.8% drop.