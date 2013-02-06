Expedia (EXPE -2.6%) has given up the AH gains it saw following a mixed Q4 report that featured...
Feb. 06, 2013 1:25 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPE, BKNG, TRIPBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Expedia (EXPE -2.6%) has given up the AH gains it saw following a mixed Q4 report that featured strong hotel bookings - shares had risen over 30% since Expedia's Q3 beat, leading to heightened expectations. RBC's Mark Mahaney (recently fired from Citi) has downgraded shares to Sector Perform, predicting Expedia is "is likely now to enter a period of growth deceleration." Management stated on the earnings call it expects tougher European competition from Priceline/Kayak (PCLN +0.5%), and estimated mobile now makes up ~20% of transactions. TRIP +2%.