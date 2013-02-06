DSW (DSW +0.6%) has room to run in 2013, according to SA contributor Northrip Puckett who tags...
Feb. 06, 2013 1:49 PM ETDSW Inc. (DSW)DBIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
DSW (DSW +0.6%) has room to run in 2013, according to SA contributor Northrip Puckett who tags the retailer one of his top 13 stocks for 2013. The company is expected to grow earnings at a rate of 15% per year over the next 5 years, which gives it an attractive PEG ratio of 1.41. With no debt and a solid pace of store growth planned, DSW could also improve its margins as it grows and economies of scale kick in.