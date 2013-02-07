Analysts believe top oilfield services companies are poised for takeoff. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)...
Feb. 07, 2013 9:58 AM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)SLB, HALBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Analysts believe top oilfield services companies are poised for takeoff. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) are seen as having room to grow even after recent run-ups, while the view is more mixed on Baker Hughes (BHI), which has less international exposure and has lagged behind in making the shift from gas to oil drilling in North America.