For all the troubles of the U.S. coal industry, its business with the rest of the world is...

Feb. 07, 2013 11:22 AM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)KOL, BTU, ARCH, ANRZQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
For all the troubles of the U.S. coal industry, its business with the rest of the world is brisk, setting a record for coal exports at ~120M tons in 2012. But U.S. coal shipped overseas goes overwhelmingly to Europe, whose sluggish economy may merit only a short-term blip for coal. Also, tougher environmental rules and coal plant phase-outs in the U.K. may start to erode cheap coal's advantage over nat gas.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.