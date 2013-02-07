For all the troubles of the U.S. coal industry, its business with the rest of the world is...
For all the troubles of the U.S. coal industry, its business with the rest of the world is brisk, setting a record for coal exports at ~120M tons in 2012. But U.S. coal shipped overseas goes overwhelmingly to Europe, whose sluggish economy may merit only a short-term blip for coal. Also, tougher environmental rules and coal plant phase-outs in the U.K. may start to erode cheap coal's advantage over nat gas.