Feb. 08, 2013 10:20 AM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)VECO, AIXXFBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
LED/hard drive equipment maker Veeco (VECO -2.1%) slides after reporting its Q4 bookings totaled $92.3M, +10% Q/Q but -37% Y/Y. The company, whose full Q4 results are on hold thanks to an accounting review, added it doesn't "see any clear signs" LED industry overcapacity and weak end-market demand for hard drives will improve in the near-term. Moreover, "competitive pricing pressure" exists in the LED equipment space. AIXG -1.6%.