Jul. 19, 2011 10:13 AM ETBP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)BPT, RL, BKNG, CMI, HESAFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Test Laszlo Birinyi's stock picking prowess with these five favored stocks: BP Prudhoe Bay Trust (NYSE:BPT), Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), Priceline (PCLN), Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and Hermes (OTCPK:HESAF). He says they were chosen to give investors some diversification, some play on energy and the economy, and some exposure to consumers.