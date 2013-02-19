LED equipment makers Veeco (VECO -1.8%) and Aixtron (AIXG -5.2%) slump after JPMorgan's Paul...

Feb. 19, 2013 1:36 PM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)VECO, AIXXF, WOLFBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
LED equipment makers Veeco (VECO -1.8%) and Aixtron (AIXG -5.2%) slump after JPMorgan's Paul Coster lowers Veeco to Neutral. Coster, who's lowering his 2013 EPS forecast, is worried about weak near-term sales for MOCVD reactors from LED makers thanks to overcapacity - Veeco raised the issue on Feb. 8. LED chip/lighting giant Cree (CREE -0.3%) has been downgraded to Perform by Oppenheimer on valuation grounds - shares now trade at 27x FY14E EPS - but is only off slightly.
