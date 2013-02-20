Rubicon (NASDAQ:RBCN) has resumed trading and is down 17.7% in response to the ugly Q1 guidance...

Rubicon (NASDAQ:RBCN) has resumed trading and is down 17.7% in response to the ugly Q1 guidance accompanying its slight Q4 miss. LED equipment makers GTAT and AIXG could trade lower in sympathy, particularly in light of Rubicon's comments about excess inventory at a top LED client and very weak pricing for 2"-4" wafers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.