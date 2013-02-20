Rubicon (NASDAQ:RBCN) has resumed trading and is down 17.7% in response to the ugly Q1 guidance...
Feb. 20, 2013 4:55 PM ETRubicon Technology, Inc. (RBCN)RBCN, GTATQ, AIXXFBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor1 Comment
Rubicon (NASDAQ:RBCN) has resumed trading and is down 17.7% in response to the ugly Q1 guidance accompanying its slight Q4 miss. LED equipment makers GTAT and AIXG could trade lower in sympathy, particularly in light of Rubicon's comments about excess inventory at a top LED client and very weak pricing for 2"-4" wafers.