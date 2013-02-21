Dirt was flying back and forth in a New York City courtroom where attorneys from Macy's (NYSE:M)...

Feb. 21, 2013 8:18 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)M, CPPRQ, SQBGQBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
Dirt was flying back and forth in a New York City courtroom where attorneys from Macy's (NYSE:M) are battling with their counterparts from J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia  (MSO) over a breach of contract claim. Though most of the bantering was over the finer points of the Macy's-JCP shops contract, evidence on e-mails sent out by JCP CEO Ron Johnson delivered an interesting anecdote. When push comes to shove at the retailer, it appears RJ talks strategy with Bill Ackman.
