Jul. 29, 2011 Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Consumer spending may be weak, but people are still traveling, at least based on Expedia's (EXPE +12.2%) strong Q2 showing: profits +23% Y/Y, domestic bookings +10%, international bookings +45%. Analysts at Citigroup, Jefferies and UBS raise price targets on the shares. Priceline (PCLN +2.9%) also trading higher.