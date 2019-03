Shares of health-care providers tumble after Medicare announced late Friday that it will cut payment rates to skilled nursing facilities by 11.1% next fiscal year. The decision adjusts for an "unexpected spike" in nursing-home payments this fiscal year. SUNH -54.3% , KND -25.5% , SKH -39.2% , FVE -8.5% , ENSG -16.9% , SRZ -2.9% , NHC -12% , AMED -2.3% (earlier).