Macy's vs. Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia: Macy's (M) CEO Terry Lundgren painted an unflattering portrait of Martha Stewart and her company in a New York courtroom yesterday, accusing the exec of blatantly violating a contract to see the retailer be the exclusive seller of Martha Stewart products. In its defense, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO) maintains a shop within a JCP shop counts as an exclusive store outside the bounds of the contract. Whatever happens in the courtroom, Macy's was the clear earnings report winner this morning (M, MSO).