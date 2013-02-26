More on JPMorgan's investor day (previous): Some see JPM's plan to cut 13-15K in its mortgage...

Feb. 26, 2013 10:42 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)JPM, OCN, NSM, DSBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
More on JPMorgan's investor day (previous): Some see JPM's plan to cut 13-15K in its mortgage banking unit as a signal of employment losses or weakening housing. The cuts, however, are coming in the servicing area, not production. It's old news that the big banks - not wishing to tie up capital - are selling servicing assets to the likes of OCN, NSM, NCT, and WAC among others, who, no doubt, are busy hiring.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.