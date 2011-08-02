IHS' teardown of 8 tablet models, including the iPad, iPad 2, Motorola Xoom (NYSE:MMI), Samsung...

Aug. 02, 2011 5:14 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, SSNLF, BB, AAPLBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
IHS' teardown of 8 tablet models, including the iPad, iPad 2, Motorola Xoom (NYSE:MMI), Samsung Galaxy (OTC:SSNLF), and Research In Motion PlayBook (RIMM), finds that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is in a league of its own engineering-wise. IHS claims Apple's vertically integrated design approach leads to advantages in cost, space, performance, and battery life.
