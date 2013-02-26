More on Priceline: Q1 guidance is for 17%-25% Y/Y revenue growth and EPS of $4.90-$5.30 vs. a...
Feb. 26, 2013 5:14 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
More on Priceline: Q1 guidance is for 17%-25% Y/Y revenue growth and EPS of $4.90-$5.30 vs. a consensus of 19.3% growth and $5.14. Q4 gross bookings +33% Y/Y, better than Q3's 25%. International bookings +40% (up from Q3's 30%) and 83% of total, domestic +4% (down from Q3's 7%). 30%-37% bookings growth expected for Q1. 38% Y/Y Q4 hotel room growth, rental car days +37%, plane tickets +2%. Gross profit +30% Y/Y, higher than rev. growth. Opex +34% Y/Y thanks to a 41% increase in online ad spend (Google-driven) to $306.8M. PCLN +3.2% AH. (PR)