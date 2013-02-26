More on Priceline: Q1 guidance is for 17%-25% Y/Y revenue growth and EPS of $4.90-$5.30 vs. a...

Feb. 26, 2013 5:14 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
More on Priceline: Q1 guidance is for 17%-25% Y/Y revenue growth and EPS of $4.90-$5.30 vs. a consensus of 19.3% growth and $5.14. Q4 gross bookings +33% Y/Y, better than Q3's 25%. International bookings +40% (up from Q3's 30%) and 83% of total, domestic +4% (down from Q3's 7%). 30%-37% bookings growth expected for Q1. 38% Y/Y Q4 hotel room growth, rental car days +37%, plane tickets +2%. Gross profit +30% Y/Y, higher than rev. growth. Opex +34% Y/Y thanks to a 41% increase in online ad spend (Google-driven) to $306.8M. PCLN +3.2% AH. (PR)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.