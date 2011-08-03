Martha Stewart Living (MSO), which soared in May after hiring Blackstone to "explore strategic...
Aug. 03, 2011 2:30 PM ETSequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBGQ)SQBGQBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Martha Stewart Living (MSO), which soared in May after hiring Blackstone to "explore strategic partnerships," is down 8.3% following a New York Post article which claims the odds of Martha Stewart becoming chairman again "appear to be fading." Stewart is set to rejoin the company's board in late September.