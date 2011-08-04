Though Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) shares are near their 52-week lows, analyst support is...

Aug. 04, 2011 1:57 PM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)BRK.A, BRK.BBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Though Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) shares are near their 52-week lows, analyst support is muted. Concerns linger over succession plans for Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, and over Berkshire's exposure to Japanese earthquake claims. Nonetheless, shares now trade at just 1.14x book value, close to the 1.04x ratio found at the market's 3/09 bottom.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.