Aug. 04, 2011 1:57 PM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)BRK.A, BRK.BBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Though Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) shares are near their 52-week lows, analyst support is muted. Concerns linger over succession plans for Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, and over Berkshire's exposure to Japanese earthquake claims. Nonetheless, shares now trade at just 1.14x book value, close to the 1.04x ratio found at the market's 3/09 bottom.