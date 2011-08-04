Solar encapsulant maker STR Holdings (NYSE:STRI) is down 19.8% after reporting revenue of $102.4M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.30, compared with a consensus of $98.3M and $0.31. Solar shipments fell 13.5% Q/Q due to European weakness. STR expects 2011 revenue of $381M-$398M and non-GAAP EPS of $1.12-$1.22, below a consensus of $425.5M and $1.42.