Aug. 04, 2011 3:31 PM ETChina Mobile Limited (CHL)CHL, AAPL, CHABy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Ticonderoga's Brian White, who previously suggested the iPhone will arrive on China Mobile's (NYSE:CHL) network, now claims a "preliminary agreement" exists for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to sell two iPhones via China Telecom (NYSE:CHA): the iPhone 5, and a "simplified" version of the iPhone 4. Speculation has been rife about a cheaper iPhone launching to counter Android's international growth.
